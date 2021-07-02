1 killed in crash involving motorcycle, car in Frederick County

One person has died in a crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Frederick County, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to the scene around 6:15 p.m. They found the motorcycle and another vehicle on the road.

The Sheriff's Office says to expect a heavy first responder presence at the intersection of Elmer Derr and South Renn Roads.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as investigators will be on scene for an extended period of time.