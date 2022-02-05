1 killed, 4 hurt in hookah lounge shooting near Virginia Tech

Police in Blacksburg, Virginia are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and five others injured near the campus of Virginia Tech.

Investigators say just before 12 a.m. Saturday morning, officers responded to reports of shooting at the Melody Hookah Lounge located at 109 N Main St in downtown Blacksburg.

Once there, officers found five people who were shot. Four were taken to area hospitals for treatment, and one was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released the conditions of the four victims who survived the shooting.

Virginia Tech officials say one of the victims was a student at the school.

The shooting prompted a shelter in place order, but that has since been lifted.

In response to the shooting, Virginia Tech President Tim Sands, sent out a letter to the campus community.

It reads in part, "Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased and we extend our support to those who were injured."



Sands goes on to add, "Events like this are difficult and unsettling to all of us. Please care for yourself and seek assistance if you need it. Campus resources are listed below. Our community is strong, and our strength is derived from our genuine care and concern for one another."

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Sands also wrote that the university will continue sharing updates on the case.

Multiple police agencies are assisting in this investigation, and they are asking anyone with information to contact Blacksburg Police immediately.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. We will bring you updates as they become available.