1 killed, 3 hurt in Southeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person, and injured three others in Southeast, D.C. on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting was reported to police around 4:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Chesapeake Street.
Police confirm to FOX 5 that four men were shot during the incident.
One of the victims was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the other three victims are conscious and breathing at this time.
Investigators are searching for a black sedan in relation to the shooting. They described the car as having temporary tags and heavily tinted windows.
Police said the car was last seen driving northbound on 6th Street towards Atlantic Street.
As a result of the investigation, police have closed down Cheseapeake Street between 4th Street and 7th Street. 6th Street is also closed between Darrington Street and Brandywine Street.
