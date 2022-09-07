1 killed, 3 hurt in Southeast DC shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person, and injured three others in Southeast, D.C. on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting was reported to police around 4:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Chesapeake Street.

Police confirm to FOX 5 that four men were shot during the incident.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the other three victims are conscious and breathing at this time.

Investigators are searching for a black sedan in relation to the shooting. They described the car as having temporary tags and heavily tinted windows.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Police said the car was last seen driving northbound on 6th Street towards Atlantic Street.

As a result of the investigation, police have closed down Cheseapeake Street between 4th Street and 7th Street. 6th Street is also closed between Darrington Street and Brandywine Street.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates as they become available.