1 dead, several injured in multiple-vehicle crash on I-66

One person is dead and multiple others are injured after police say an RV collided with a tractor-trailer on I-66.

Virginia State Police said the crash occurred just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday near mile marker 16.

The collision caused the RV to run off the road, through a guardrail and down an embankment. At this time, it's not clear how many people are hurt.

According to the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office — who is currently on the scene – eastbound and westbound lanes are shut down due to the crash.

Officials have set up a road detour along the highway to drive traffic away from the area.

VDOT is urging all commuters to take Exit 13 to route 55/John Marshall Highway and back to I-66 at exit 18.

Virginia State Police is handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.