1 dead in Montgomery Co. crash

By FOX 5 Digital Team
WASHINGTON - The driver of one of the vehicles in a head-on collision Saturday night has died, according to police. 

Around 7:30 p.m., a vehicle traveling on Norbeck Rd. in Colesville crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction. 

Photos of the incident show a car dangling over the side of a bridge. 

The driver was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead. The adult occupant of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Montgomery County Police are investigating the collision. 
 