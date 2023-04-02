1 dead in Montgomery Co. crash

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo via MCPD

The driver of one of the vehicles in a head-on collision Saturday night has died, according to police.

Around 7:30 p.m., a vehicle traveling on Norbeck Rd. in Colesville crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.

Photos of the incident show a car dangling over the side of a bridge.

The driver was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead. The adult occupant of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Montgomery County Police are investigating the collision.

