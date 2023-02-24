Expand / Collapse search

1 dead after woman stabbed inside home in Fairfax County, occupant shoots suspect: police

RESTON, Va. - Police say a woman was stabbed inside a Fairfax County home, and an occupant of the home shot the possible suspect.

The shooting and stabbing happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 13200 block of Stable Brook Way in the Herndon area.

Barnard / WTTG

In a tweet, police say a woman was inside a home when she was stabbed. Investigators say the occupant then shot the suspect.

One person was killed and another was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

