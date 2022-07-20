1 dead after shooting in Gaithersburg involving US Marshals

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Someone is dead after an officer-involved shooting in a Gaithersburg, Maryland neighborhood on Wednesday.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Garth Terrace Wednesday morning.

Investigators tell FOX 5 that a US Marshals Office Task Force was serving a warrant at a home in the area, when at some point, an officer-involved shooting occurred. Police confirm that a man was killed in the shooting, but they did specify who that person was.

Authorities say the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and US Marshals were involved in the incident. Officials have not said if members of either agency were injured.

Members of the Maryland State Police are also on the scene assisting in the investigation.

Authorities say the office of the Attorney General has also been notified about the incident.

Police have blocked off one lane in each direction of Garth Terrace near Watkins Mill Road as part of the investigation. Officers are on scene helping direct traffic.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates as they become available.