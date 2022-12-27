1 dead after house fire in Fairfax

article

One person was found deceased and another was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a house fire in Fairfax County.

The house on the 3500 block of Goodview Court in the Mantua area was on fire Monday evening, according to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue. Crews were able to get the fire under control, but the structural integrity of the house was compromised.

Photo via Fairfax County Fire and Rescue

Officials announced one person was found deceased inside the home Tuesday afternoon. The body was recovered and transported to the Medical Examiner's Office.