1 dead after crash on I-495 in College Park; 2 lanes closed

A crash on I-495 in Maryland has left one person dead, according to officials.

Around 2 p.m. on Friday, troopers from the Maryland State Police saw two vehicles on the right shoulder in the area of southbound I-495 prior to Baltimore Avenue in College Park.

According to a preliminary investigation, the troopers found a victim on the shoulder of the road. They were declared deceased at the scene and have not been identified at this time.

The driver of the other vehicle in the crash remained on scene.

Two lanes are closed. Expect traffic delays.

