1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting in Southeast DC

Authorities say a man was killed and another remains hospitalized following a double shooting in Southeast D.C.

The shootings happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of V Street.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Both men were shot in the upper body, police say. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The other is in stable condition.

Investigators have no suspects or motives at this time.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE