Stock futures turn negative to start the week

U.S. equity futures are pointing to a lower open to start the week, after indicating gains overnight.

The major futures indexes are indicating a decline of 0.6 percent when trading begins on Wall Street.

In the energy space, oil is trading lower. U.S. crude is down 54 cents at $24.22 a barrel.

Brent crude, the international benchmark is lower by 77 cents at $30.20.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei is higher by 1.1 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng is jumping by 1.5 percent and China's Shanghai Composite was off 0.2 percent.

In Europe, London's FTSE slipped 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX was off 0.7 percent and France's CAC was down 1.4 percent.

On Friday, U.S. stocks rose when an ugly monthly jobs report wasn't as bad as estimated., along with signs trade tensions between Washington and Beijing were easing.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 455 points, or 1.9 percent, the S&P 500 rose 1.7 percent and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.6 percent.

The monthly jobs report showed the coronavirus pandemic inflicted the biggest one-month blow to the jobs market on record. The unemployment rate shot up to 14.7 percent in April from 4.4 percent in March. Employers shed 20.5 million jobs. That is equal to erasing every position created in the past decade.

Investors were encouraged by a Reuters report that top trade negotiators for the U.S. and China spoke on the telephone Friday, pledging to create favorable conditions for their phase-one trade deal. The call came after President Trump threatened to "terminate" the trade deal signed in January..

