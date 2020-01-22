SPONSORED: Hyundai Hands On Hope 2020 Contest

article

The Goal of the Hyundai Hands On Hope 2020 is to continue Hyundai’s efforts to put an end to pediatric cancer through a series of events that generate grants for further pediatric cancer research.

How Hope Works: Life-Saving Research

Hyundai Hope On Wheels creates awareness for pediatric cancers and awards large grants to doctors and premier research centers for life-saving research.

This 22-year Hyundai Hope On Wheels commitment awards grants in various categories to researchers at eligible children’s oncology group member institutions.

The highly-competitive grants are aimed at expanding the knowledge base of the disease and improving the standards of care.

Take a look at footage from last year’s event: