Flooding results in evacuation of some residents in Mayer

- Pre-evacuation notices have been issued for some residents in the Black Canyon City area Wednesday night, due to flood risk.

The notices came, as residents in the Mayer area were evacuated, due to flooding.

According to a post that was made by a Facebook page that reportedly belongs to the Daisy Mountain Fire Department, pre-evacuation notices have been issued for Black Canyon City residents whose properties border the Agua Fria River bottom, near Maren Avenue and Lisa Drive.

Earlier on Wednesday evening, officials with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said, on its verified Facebook page, that Chimney Ranch Trailer Park, off Highway 69 in the Mayer area, is being evacuated due to flooding. In addition, YCSO officials said Stagecoach Trailer Park was also being evacuated.

Mandatory Evacuations for Mayer and Spring Valley were lifted, as of 8:45 p.m.

A shelter has been set up at Mayer High School, on 17300 E. Mule Deer Drive in Mayer. Officials are asking drivers to not attempt to cross flooded roads or washes.

Officials with the Mayer Water District are asking all residents to boil their water until further notice.

