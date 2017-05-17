3 DAY HEAT WAVE! Temps in the 90s give DC area early taste of summer

- Break out your shorts and tank-tops! The D.C. area is about to get a taste of summer!

A 3-day heat wave is coming our way with temperatures in the 90s expected until Friday.

A hot afternoon with dry skies and plenty of sunshine is expected on Wednesday. Temperatures will be around 93 degrees! It will also be a Code Orange Day. The air quality could be unhealthy for at risk groups, like the elderly. Those groups should limit their outdoor activities.

Temperatures will stay around 93 tomorrow and will be around 91 on Friday.

A weekend cool down with temperatures in the upper-70s is expected.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Check for power outages in DC region

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter: @fox5weather, @suepalkafox5dc, @garyfox5dc, @TuckerFox5, @gwenfox5dc, @MikeTFox5, @caitlinrothfox5