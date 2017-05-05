Heavy rain and storms Friday morning make for hazardous early commute

- Heavy rain is coming through our region Friday morning and is expected to stay for several hours making for a wet and hazardous early commute.

FOX 5's Bob Barnard was on the scene along westbound Klingle Road at Adams Mill Road where a large tree fell across the roadway. Officers responded and placed road flares closing a portion of the road.

Stronger thunderstorms could move into the region around the 10 a.m. hour, according to FOX 5's Mike Thomas. Flooding concerns are also a possibility as the drenching rain will impact us until late morning into the early afternoon.

The heaviest of the storms should move out of the area by around 3 p.m. but lingering storms will still be in the region. Keep this in mind as you make evening plans and prepare for the evening commute.

The weekend will be much cooler with temperatures in the 60s. Scattered showers will be in the area on Saturday afternoon. Cloudy with some sun is expected for Sunday.

