Strong storms cause fallen trees, wires, damaged homes

By: fox5dc.com staff

Apr 21 2017

Updated:Apr 21 2017 05:35PM EDT

WASHINGTON - Severe thunderstorms passing through the D.C. region has resulted in golf ball-size hail and storm damage Friday afternoon.

Montgomery County fire officials are reporting several trees, wires and poles down as well as multiple car accidents resulting in many blocked roads. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer tweeted that trees have fallen onto homes in Chevy Chase.

At an IHOP restaurant In Takoma Park, one FOX 5 viewer said the weather caused a sign to come off of the building.

In Prince George's County, many residents also saw a heavy downpour of hail in their neighborhoods.

 

