Strong storms cause fallen trees, wires, damaged homes

WASHINGTON - Severe thunderstorms passing through the D.C. region has resulted in golf ball-size hail and storm damage Friday afternoon.
Video from @barnardfox5dc shows hail coming down in Bethesda. Severe T-Storm Warning in effect for parts of our area. Be careful out there! pic.twitter.com/TJkkeMfjwr— FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) April 21, 2017
More video from @barnardfox5dc of the hail in Bethesda, Md. #fox5dc pic.twitter.com/8BCFEu7UrN— FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) April 21, 2017
Montgomery County fire officials are reporting several trees, wires and poles down as well as multiple car accidents resulting in many blocked roads. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer tweeted that trees have fallen onto homes in Chevy Chase.
8515 Lynwood Pl, Chevy Chase, tree on house, significant damage— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) April 21, 2017
8550 Connectiut Ave, tree on house, wires down, road blocked— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) April 21, 2017
Seven Locks Rd & Bells Mill Rd, tree/wires/pole down— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) April 21, 2017
9600blk Parkwood Dr., tree down & possibly on a house— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) April 21, 2017
Montrose Ave & Weymouth St, Bethesda, trees down, poles down, wires down, Streets BLOCKED— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) April 21, 2017
Carroll Ave & Grant Ave, tree down, wires down, road blocked— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) April 21, 2017
At an IHOP restaurant In Takoma Park, one FOX 5 viewer said the weather caused a sign to come off of the building.
@fox5dc IHOP in Takoma Park at my job!The store blew the sign off the building. pic.twitter.com/wte7tFJDni— KEI MICHELE ✨ (@iamkeimichele) April 21, 2017
In Prince George's County, many residents also saw a heavy downpour of hail in their neighborhoods.
@fox5dc Hail 5 mins. PG County in Landover area pic.twitter.com/EtD0pf9aJ3— I'm Char, duh!! (@ThtGrlChar) April 21, 2017
@fox5dc huge hail storm out of the near piney branch ave and Sligo creek @TakomaParkMD @silverspringnet pic.twitter.com/VeBTZ9mhCt— Belkiss Obadia (@BelkissObadia) April 21, 2017