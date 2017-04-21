Strong storms cause fallen trees, wires, damaged homes

- Severe thunderstorms passing through the D.C. region has resulted in golf ball-size hail and storm damage Friday afternoon.

Video from @barnardfox5dc shows hail coming down in Bethesda. Severe T-Storm Warning in effect for parts of our area. Be careful out there! pic.twitter.com/TJkkeMfjwr — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) April 21, 2017

Montgomery County fire officials are reporting several trees, wires and poles down as well as multiple car accidents resulting in many blocked roads. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer tweeted that trees have fallen onto homes in Chevy Chase.

8515 Lynwood Pl, Chevy Chase, tree on house, significant damage — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) April 21, 2017

8550 Connectiut Ave, tree on house, wires down, road blocked — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) April 21, 2017

Seven Locks Rd & Bells Mill Rd, tree/wires/pole down — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) April 21, 2017

9600blk Parkwood Dr., tree down & possibly on a house — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) April 21, 2017

Montrose Ave & Weymouth St, Bethesda, trees down, poles down, wires down, Streets BLOCKED — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) April 21, 2017

Carroll Ave & Grant Ave, tree down, wires down, road blocked — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) April 21, 2017

At an IHOP restaurant In Takoma Park, one FOX 5 viewer said the weather caused a sign to come off of the building.

@fox5dc IHOP in Takoma Park at my job!The store blew the sign off the building. pic.twitter.com/wte7tFJDni — KEI MICHELE ✨ (@iamkeimichele) April 21, 2017

In Prince George's County, many residents also saw a heavy downpour of hail in their neighborhoods.

@fox5dc this is krazy!!!!! A post shared by Devin Anderson (@dizzybeatz99) on Apr 21, 2017 at 2:28pm PDT