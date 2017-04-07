3rd tornado confirmed in DC area

(Photo: Bob Barnard / @barnardfox5dc / Twitter)
 
High winds bring down cherry trees near Jefferson Memorial
 
High winds bring down cherry trees near Jefferson Memorial

Photo Courtesy of Amy Kelley‏ @AKelleyDC
 
(Photo: National Park Service)
 
By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Apr 07 2017 06:05PM EDT

Updated:Apr 07 2017 06:43PM EDT

WASHINGTON - The National Weather Service has confirmed another tornado hit the D.C. region during the severe storms Thursday afternoon that saw many trees uprooted and homes damaged.

The weather agency said an EF-0 tornado with peak winds of 60 to 70 miles per hour traveled a four-mile stretch from Arlington, Virginia to Washington D.C. from 1:39 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

A map from the National Weather Service tracking the tornado shows this twister passed through the Tidal Basin where several cherry, elm and pine trees were uprooted and damaged. It also shows the tornado reached the area of Gonzaga College High School where powerful winds tore off the roof of a church attached to the school.

Two other tornadoes were confirmed in the D.C. area on Thursday. One touched down in Herndon, Virginia while another was at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Southeast D.C. Both were also EF-0 and happened about five minutes apart.

The tornadoes that passed through the District on Thursday are the ninth and tenth in D.C.'s history. It is the first time that two tornadoes have hit Washington on the same day.

