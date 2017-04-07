3rd tornado confirmed in DC area

- The National Weather Service has confirmed another tornado hit the D.C. region during the severe storms Thursday afternoon that saw many trees uprooted and homes damaged.

The weather agency said an EF-0 tornado with peak winds of 60 to 70 miles per hour traveled a four-mile stretch from Arlington, Virginia to Washington D.C. from 1:39 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington has confirmed an EF-0 Tornado that tracked from Arlington, VA into Washington, DC on April 6th pic.twitter.com/vlNcpQwdjF — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) April 7, 2017

A map from the National Weather Service tracking the tornado shows this twister passed through the Tidal Basin where several cherry, elm and pine trees were uprooted and damaged. It also shows the tornado reached the area of Gonzaga College High School where powerful winds tore off the roof of a church attached to the school.

Two other tornadoes were confirmed in the D.C. area on Thursday. One touched down in Herndon, Virginia while another was at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Southeast D.C. Both were also EF-0 and happened about five minutes apart.

The tornadoes that passed through the District on Thursday are the ninth and tenth in D.C.'s history. It is the first time that two tornadoes have hit Washington on the same day.