Tornadoes confirmed in DC, Herndon

- The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes touched down in the D.C. area during Thursday afternoon’s severe storms.

One tornado hit in Herndon, Virginia at 1:36 p.m. while the other happened five minutes later at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Southeast D.C.

Both tornadoes were EF-0 with estimated peak winds at 60 to 70 miles per hour.

There were no reported injuries from these tornadoes.

NWS Baltimore/Washington has confirmed 2 EF-0 tornadoes today. Further investigation & reviews in other locations will be completed Friday. pic.twitter.com/CfUXxVnUWw — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) April 7, 2017