Tornadoes confirmed in DC, Herndon

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Apr 06 2017 10:42PM EDT

Updated:Apr 06 2017 10:42PM EDT

WASHINGTON - The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes touched down in the D.C. area during Thursday afternoon’s severe storms.

One tornado hit in Herndon, Virginia at 1:36 p.m. while the other happened five minutes later at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Southeast D.C.

Both tornadoes were EF-0 with estimated peak winds at 60 to 70 miles per hour.

There were no reported injuries from these tornadoes.

