Strong storms could bring heavy rain, powerful winds Thursday

Expect some scattered showers for the morning commute and an increase in heavy rain and thunderstorms by mid-morning. Some of these storms may be severe with damaging winds and small hail. While we are not expecting widespread tornado activity Thursday, there may be a few rotating supercell storms – mainly south of D.C.

The NOAA/National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has placed areas south of D.C. in an "Enhanced Risk" for severe weather while the District and rest of the nearby suburbs are in a "Slight Risk."

While most of the showers and storms look to occur in the mid-morning to early afternoon time frame, there could be a final round of gusty thunderstorms, with the actual storm passing by around the evening commute.

From there, we will gradually clear out Thursday evening. Expect winds to ramp up and colder air to pour in for Friday, which will be gusty, cloudy and much, much cooler.

