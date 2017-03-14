Late-season snowstorm hits DC area

- A powerful nor'easter brought the D.C. region its heaviest snow of the season Monday night into Tuesday morning. (FULL LIST OF CLOSINGS & DELAYS)

Snow began falling late Monday night and by the early morning hours on Tuesday, much of the area along the Interstate 95 corridor had about an inch on the ground. A heavy rain / snow mix followed and brought icy and slippery conditions to area highways and side streets.

Many school districts in Maryland and Virginia either closed or delayed their opening time. D.C. area federal offices announced a 3-hour delayed arrival for non-emergency employees.

While the D.C. and Baltimore areas were hit hard with freezing rain in the morning hours, north portions of Frederick County and Carroll County in Maryland continued to receive heavy snow.

The Winter Storm Warning remains in place for much of the area including D.C. and Baltimore.

The heaviest of the snow should end later this morning. Snow showers and squalls could persist into the evening on Tuesday. Expect a chilly day on Wednesday as wind and some flurries linger.

The storm also brought snow to many parts of the northeast including about 20 inches to New York and about 18 in the Boston area.