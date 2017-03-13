DC's first major snow of winter to arrive Monday night

WHAT TO EXPECT:

- Snow Arrives Between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday

- Watching Rain / Snow Line Along I-95 and East

- Highest Accumulations to the North and West

- Storm Wraps Up Tuesday Morning

The winter’s first major storm is on the way. Much of the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore regions will be under a Winter Storm Warning starting at 7 p.m. tonight, through the overnight hours, and into the afternoon on Tuesday.

Several areas to the east of Interstate 95 will be placed under a Winter Weather Advisory where a mix of snow and rain will likely be seen.

The storm is moving into the region from the west. The heaviest of the snow is expected to the north and west of the Interstate 95 corridor.

Flights and travel plans will more than likely be disrupted.

By 9 p.m. tonight, snow will likely begin to push into the region. As with most of the storms in our area, the rain / snow line will play a major role in how much accumulation the D.C. region gets. Heavy snow is expected into the evening and overnight. The heaviest of the snow should end in the morning / afternoon hours tomorrow.

In Maryland, parts of Frederick County, Washington County, the northern half of Montgomery County and the northern half of Howard County could see anywhere between 8 and 14 inches of snow once the storm is over.

In Virginia, from Loudoun County to the panhandle of West Virginia are also included in the heaviest areas.

In D.C., we may see anywhere from 5 to 10 inches depending on the rain / snow line. Areas to the east and south will see mostly a rain and snow mix.

Monday morning and afternoon will see temperatures in the upper 40s with sunny skies.

