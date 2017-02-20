Warmest Presidents Day in nearly a decade as above normal temperatures continue

- Above normal temperatures in store again this week as an unusually warm February continues.

A mild and dry Presidents Day looks likely as a system passes by to the north.

Temps around 63 are expected Monday – and a return of the 70s this Thursday and Friday with temps around 73 and 74 degrees.

DC WARM WEATHER FEBRUARY BY THE NUMBERS:

- 3 days of warm temps at or above 70 degrees (Most since 2011 when there were 4.)

- Tied for 3rd most ever days with temps at or above 70 degrees in February (Most was in 1976 when we had 7 which was also the warmest February on record.)

- Average temperatures in D.C. is tied for the 4th warmest so far.

- Warmest Presidents Day in 9 years!

RIP Winter of 2017... We hardly knew you! pic.twitter.com/FrfALBq12T — Tucker Barnes (@TuckerFox5) February 20, 2017