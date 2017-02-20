Warmest Presidents Day in nearly a decade as above normal temperatures continue

WASHINGTON - Above normal temperatures in store again this week as an unusually warm February continues.
A mild and dry Presidents Day looks likely as a system passes by to the north.
Temps around 63 are expected Monday – and a return of the 70s this Thursday and Friday with temps around 73 and 74 degrees.
DC WARM WEATHER FEBRUARY BY THE NUMBERS:
- 3 days of warm temps at or above 70 degrees (Most since 2011 when there were 4.)
- Tied for 3rd most ever days with temps at or above 70 degrees in February (Most was in 1976 when we had 7 which was also the warmest February on record.)
- Average temperatures in D.C. is tied for the 4th warmest so far.
- Warmest Presidents Day in 9 years!
RIP Winter of 2017... We hardly knew you! pic.twitter.com/FrfALBq12T— Tucker Barnes (@TuckerFox5) February 20, 2017
Happy #PresidentsDay! A good one coming up for #DC. We're heading for our warmest since 2008 when we hit 74° (President's Day was Feb 18th). pic.twitter.com/3gF2XiPIYG— Mike Thomas (@MikeTFox5) February 20, 2017