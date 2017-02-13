Destructive winds cause school delays, damage across area

- Strong winds moved into the region overnight leaving behind downed trees, downed wires and damaged property in many parts of the D.C. metro area.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick reported that the roof of an apartment building in Southeast D.C. was blown into a nearby roadway by strong wind gusts. The 3-story apartment building on Bruce Place was damaged around 12:45 a.m. Some occupants were relocated; however, no injuries were reported. Several vehicles parked on the roadway nearby were also damaged by roof debris.

Roof partially blown off 3 story Apt. Bldg. 2701 Bruce Pl. SE. No injs. Occupants relocated by Housing PD. Wires & transformer down also. — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) February 13, 2017

Parts of Northern Virginia were also impacted by the overnight winds. Power lines and traffic signals were downed near the intersection of Magarity Road and Great Falls Street in McLean causing road closures. Also in Fairfax County, downed trees blocked Annandale Road near Wayne Drive and Clifton Road near Fox Shadow Lane.

D.C. Police reported a portion of Wyoming Avenue at Connecticut Avenue being closed due to a down tree. Downed trees also closed portions of Canal Road prior to Chain Bridge. Several cars were damaged after high winds toppled a wall at an apartment complex in the 4600 block of MLK Avenue in Southwest D.C.

Great Falls St/Margarity Rd closed for 8-10 hours due to pole/wires down. Please use alt. route. Follow police direction. — Fairfax Co. Police (@fairfaxpolice) February 13, 2017

Strong winds also disrupted power to thousands in the area overnight and into Monday morning. Fairfax County Schools were delayed two hours Tuesday due to morning power outages.

High wind warnings and wind advisories are in place across much of the region through 6 p.m. tonight.

