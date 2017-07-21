John Wall agrees to sign 'supermax' contract extension with Wizards

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted: Jul 21 2017 10:47PM EDT

Updated: Jul 21 2017 11:01PM EDT

WASHINGTON - Washington Wizards guard John Wall has agreed to sign a “supermax” contract extension with the team.

The extension is believed to be a four-year, $170 million deal, which will take effect in 2019 after Wall completes the final two years of his current contract, according to multiple reports.

Wall made his announcement that he will be re-signing on Twitter.

Wall's extension comes after the Wizards matched the four-year, $106 million offer sheet that teammate Otto Porter signed this offseason.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories