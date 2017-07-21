John Wall agrees to sign 'supermax' contract extension with Wizards

Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) reacts to the cheering Wizards fans during the second half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, in Washington, Sunday, April 16, 2017. The Wizards won 114-107. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

- Washington Wizards guard John Wall has agreed to sign a “supermax” contract extension with the team.

The extension is believed to be a four-year, $170 million deal, which will take effect in 2019 after Wall completes the final two years of his current contract, according to multiple reports.

Wall made his announcement that he will be re-signing on Twitter.

Wall's extension comes after the Wizards matched the four-year, $106 million offer sheet that teammate Otto Porter signed this offseason.