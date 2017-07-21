Redskins punter Tress Way creates trivia game

- With training camp set to begin for the 2017 NFL season, Washington Redskins punter Tress Way is launching a new venture with a trivia card game called “What’s Your Bid.”

Way said his family is big into games and he was inspired to create his after quizzing his fellow teammates and coaches about different trivia during Redskins training camp last year.

After being asked to come up with some more questions by head coach Jay Gruden, Way said he eventually came up with hundreds of trivia questions in a couple of weeks and it led him to use them for an actual party game he has come up with.

The Redskins punter has created a Kickstarter campaign and the trivia game will be made available starting July 31. Way said people who support his Kickstarter should receive the game around Thanksgiving.

