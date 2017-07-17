Washington Redskins, Kirk Cousins fail to reach long-term deal before deadline

Quarterback Kirk Cousins #8 of the Washington Redskins passes the ball against the New York Giants in the second quarter at FedExField on January 1, 2017, in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images).

- The Washington Redskins failed to ink franchise quarterback Kirk Cousins to a long-term contract extension before the franchise-tag deadline Monday afternoon.

In a statement, general manager Bruce Allen confirmed an agreement had not been reached by 4 p.m., meaning Cousins will play under the franchise tag in 2017 and will make $23.94 million. The Pro-Bowl quarterback made $19.95 million under the franchise tag in 2016.

Allen said the team offered Cousins $53 million in fully guaranteed money, which would’ve been the highest amount for a quarterback in NFL history. The contract also included a guarantee total of $72 million for injury, according to Allen.

“Kirk has made it clear he prefers to play on a year-to-year basis. While we would like to work out a long-term contract before this season, we accept this decision,” Allen said. “We both share high hopes for this season and we are looking forward to training camp starting next week.”

The 28-year-old is heading into his third full season under center as Washington’s starter since taking over for Robert Griffin III. The Michigan State University product set franchise records with 4,166 and 4,917 yards the past two seasons.

Cousins and executives called negotiations positive, and they may go through this again next spring.

If Washington uses the franchise tag again for 2018, Cousins would get a 44 percent raise to $34.47 million, or they could transition tag him at a cost of $28.78 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.