Former NFL player makes a difference in the classroom He played alongside John Elway and won two Super Bowl rings with the Denver Broncos, but these days George Coghill is right where he belongs-- at home in Stafford County, Va. Coghill is now a high school teacher, and he wouldn't have it any other way.

Coghill was born and raised in Fredericksburg, Va. Growing up there, he says he always loved and respected his teachers.

"That's something that I always had in the back of my mind, but never did I think I would go into the teaching profession," Coghill said.

As he got older, found a career in the NFL and started working with kids on his off days, Coghill soon realized that teaching was something he wanted to do.

"I realized that I wanted to work with kids in some type of capacity, but I didn't know in what way," he said.

Just spend a day with him in the classroom at Mountain View High School, and you'll see it's immediately clear the path he chose after football was the right one. His students love him, and the lessons he brings.

"Being a teacher, I'm able to show those guys, not only by telling them what is right and wrong, but by showing it," Coghill explained. "Living a positive lifestyle and using some of the things that I've gained and learned over the years to help develop them."

Some of those lessons he's learned live on his classroom walls, like the words, "Dreams don't work unless you do." Coghill says he knows he will have an impact on his students in the future, just the way his teachers had an impact on him.

For him, it's all about getting to know his students and building relationships with him-- and every face that comes through his door presents a new opportunity.

"He comes here every day, and he works his tail off for the kids," said Dr. James Stemple, who is the principal at Mountain View High School. "You can't ask for any more from your teachers than to be there every day for the kids, and George definitely does."