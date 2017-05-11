Upset Caps fan knocks over female Penguins fan

- Another disappointing postseason finish for the Washington Capitals was apparently too much to handle for one frustrated fan after the team lost 2-0 to the Pittsburgh Penguins in a deciding Game 7 on Wednesday night.

A video posted on YouTube shows the upset fan walking along the sidewalk 7th Street nearby Verizon Center. As the video begins, the man is seen voicing his anger towards another D.C. sports team, the Washington Wizards. They also lost their playoff game Wednesday night against the Boston Celtics, 123-101.

Despite two D.C. teams failing to win on this night, the Washington Nationals did rally in dramatic fashion in the 9th inning to defeat the Baltimore Orioles 7-6 at Nationals Park. But that didn't matter to this D.C. fan.

"I don't give a [expletive] about the Nationals," he said.

Near the end of the video, the Capitals fan's frustration finally boiled over as he is seen apparently knocking a female fan in a Penguins jersey heading in the opposite direction to the ground, much to the dismay of onlookers.

