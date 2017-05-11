Cloud over DC after Capitals knocked out of playoffs, Wizards lose [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Caps lose so FOX 5 drowns their sorrows in donuts Sports Cloud over DC after Capitals knocked out of playoffs, Wizards lose The gray clouds that hung over D.C. Thursday were fitting given the disappointment many of the city’s sports fans felt after the losses their teams took the night before.

- The gray clouds that hung over D.C. Thursday were fitting given the disappointment many of the city’s sports fans felt after the losses their teams took the night before.

In the hardest loss of the night, the Washington Capitals were knocked out of the playoffs by the Pittsburgh Penguins. It's was the 10th playoff series between the two teams, and the ninth in which the Penguins have eliminated the Capitals.

The game also marked the second straight season in which the Capitals have won the Presidents' Trophy as the regular-season champs before falling to Pittsburgh in the second round.

The Capitals have only made one trip to the Stanley Cup finals back in the 1997-98 season in which they were defeated.

In Boston, the Celtics beat the Washington Wizards 123-101 on to take a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Wizards have one NBA championship under their belt from their win in the 1977-78 season.

Game 6 against Boston is Friday night in Washington.

In the one bright spot of the night, the Washington Nationals rallied to beat Baltimore 7-6 and end the Orioles' six-game winning streak. Matt Wieters hit a winning, two-run single in the bottom of the ninth inning against his former team.

FOX 5 handed out donuts this morning to sports fans still mourning the losses. Instead of eating her donut, FOX 5’s Holly Morris took out her frustration on admitted Pittsburgh Penguin fan Mike Thomas in a different way!

The Associated Press contributed to this report.