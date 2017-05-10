A DC sports fan's dream come true Wednesday as Caps, Wizards, and Nats all in high-stakes action

- It's an exciting day to be a D.C. sports fan!

The Capitals are in a must win game seven at the Verizon Center, the ‘Beltway Series’ between the Nationals and Orioles comes home to Nats Park and a pivotal Game 5 between the Wizards and Celtics takes place in Boston.

First up, the Capitals! A trip to the Eastern Conference Final is at stake tonight when the team faces off against the Pittsburgh Penguins. If the Caps win, they'll move on to face the Ottawa Senators.

But history is not on their side. The Capitals have lost six out of nine Game Sevens match-ups in the Alex Ovechkin era and their last Game Seven victory at home came in the first round in 2009.

There is a lot of confidence in the team tonight coming off of Monday's big win in Pittsburgh. The puck drops at the Verizon Center at 7:30 p.m.!

Sunrise and Caps Game 7! It's going to be a beautiful day... ☀️ pic.twitter.com/kRoJsar5Fx — Tucker Barnes (@TuckerFox5) May 10, 2017

The Wizards continue their push in the NBA playoffs tonight against the Boston Celtics. Washington tied the series with two dominate wins on their home court. Tonight's Game 5 is in Boston and star John Wall said his team's confidence is higher than it was at the start of the series. Tip-off is at 8 p.m.

The Nationals series with the Orioles shifts to Washington tonight after losing the first two games in Baltimore. Last night at Camden Yards, the ‘Birds’ mounted a comeback. After trailing 4-to-1 following Adam Lind's three-run blast in the 8th, Adam Jones answered with a solo homer.

In the 9th, the O's added two more runs to send the game into extra innings. it did not end well for the Nats when Mark Trumbo hit a walk-off single in the 12th for the win. Today’s first pith is at 7:05 a.m.

We asked D.C. sports fans, if you only get to choose one team to win it all, which one would it be? Here is what you said: