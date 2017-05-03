Minus Crosby, Penguins edge Capitals 3-2 to take 3-1 lead

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins found a way to survive without injured star Sidney Crosby.

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 36 shots and rookie Jake Guentzel took advantage of a fortunate bounce to earn his league-leading eighth goal of the playoffs and the defending Stanley Cup champions held off the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Justin Schultz scored in a second straight game and Patric Hornqvist picked up his third of the postseason as Pittsburgh took a 3-1 lead in the series.

The Penguins played without Crosby, who is out indefinitely with a concussion suffered in Game 3.

Pittsburgh has a chance to eliminate the Capitals in Game 5 on Saturday in Washington.

Evgeny Kuznetsov and Nate Schmidt scored for the Capitals. Braden Holtby finished with 15 saves, but Washington failed to even the series despite controlling play for long stretches.