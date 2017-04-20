Redskins to host Thanksgiving game for first time as 2017 schedule released

- The NFL has released its regular season schedule for the 2017 season and the Washington Redskins will be opening Week 1 at home against NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles.

The Redskins will appear on Thanksgiving again this season, but this time they will host their first game on the holiday and face off against the New York Giants.

Washington will play in five prime-time games this season with two Monday Night Football appearances against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Eagles on the road, a Sunday Night Football game against the Oakland Raiders and a Thursday Night Football game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Here is the full 2017 schedule for the Redskins (App users: Click here)