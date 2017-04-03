Washington Nationals 2017 Opening Day! What You Need To Know!

- Opening Day 2017 is here!

The Washington Nationals begin their quest of defending their NL East crown and make a push to get to the next level - the World Series!

Their season begins Monday at 1:05 p.m. at Nationals Park where they take on the Miami Marlins.

Here is what you need to know if you are on your way to the game!

WEATHER

Should be a great day for baseball! Temperatures will be in the 60s with mostly sunny skies. The game should stay dry but some showers will move into the area later this afternoon and evening. Check out the full forecast: http://www.fox5dc.com/weather/forecast-video/53393725-story

CONCESSIONS GUIDE

The best in baseball food will be yours for the tasting! Check out all of the great food here: http://washington.nationals.mlb.com/was/ballpark/concessions/index.jsp?content=guide

NATS GEAR

Show your #Natitude by picking up some great Washington Nationals gear at the team store: http://mlb.mlb.com/was/fan_forum/teamshop.jsp

GETTING TO THE BALLPARK

There are lot of ways to get to Nationals Park located at 1500 South Capitol Street, SE | Washington, DC 20003.

METRORAIL

If you are taking Metro be aware that SafeTrack is currently in place. SAFETRACK DETAILS: https://www.wmata.com/service/status/details/Surge-13.cfm

Take the Green Line to the Navy Yard station. The Navy Yard station is just a half a block away or the Orange, Blue or Silver Line to the Capitol South station, just a 15 minute walk from the Ballpark. Plus, Metro has over 57,000 parking spaces at their Park and Ride lots, Free parking Saturdays, Sundays and Federal holidays in Metro lots

The last train from Navy Yard to Greenbelt (connecting to any line) leaves Navy Yard at 11:39 p.m. The last train from Navy Yard to Branch Avenue leaves Navy Yard at 12:17 a.m.

METROBUS

Bus to the Ballpark on the D.C. Circulator! Enjoy extended summer hours and escape the Navy Yard Metro crowds with the DC Circulator Union Station - Navy Yard route. Service hours are extended until midnight for Washington Nationals home games beginning at 4:05 pm or later, Monday through Saturday. For Sunday home games, DC Circulator provides service from 10 am to 10 pm, Rides cost $1 and arrive every 10 minutes.

DC Circulator drops passengers off at the M Street and New Jersey Avenue SE entrance to the Navy Yard Metrorail Station allowing for a short, half-block walk to the ballpark - a great alternative to the congested rails and metro transfers. The extended summer hours will operate through September 30. For service route and schedule information, visit DCCirculator.com.

Metrobus: Connections to Metrorail:

To plan your trip to Nationals Park using the Metro Bus.

Red Line - Board outside Union Station (garage-tour bus level) on the east side of Columbus Circle on Massachusetts Avenue NE between First and 2nd Street NE.

Orange/Silver/Blue Lines - Board at the top of the escalators at Eastern Market Metrorail Station (Pennsylvania Avenue and 8th Street SE).

DRIVING & PARKING

Commercial parking is available throughout the Capitol Riverfront neighborhood. Street parking around the ballpark is very limited.

If you purchased parking through the Washington Nationals, click here for directions to and from our parking lots: http://m.nationals.mlb.com/promo/map

WATER TAXI

Potomac Riverboat Company offers water taxi service from Old Town to Diamond Teague Park Pier, located directly across from Nationals Park. Tickets to the 'baseball boat' can be purchased here: http://www.potomacriverboatco.com/water-taxi/baseball-boat/