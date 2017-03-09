Oakland Raiders player Aldon Smith detained in San Francisco Sports Oakland Raiders player Aldon Smith detained in San Francisco Suspended Oakland Raiders player Aldon Smith was detained Thursday morning in San Francisco after a vehicle crashed into a San Francisco police cruiser near police headquarters, authorities said.

SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) -- Suspended Oakland Raiders player Aldon Smith was detained Thursday morning in San Francisco after a vehicle he was a passenger in collided with a San Francisco police car near police headquarters, authorities said.

Smith, 27, was detained after he and two other passengers in a Yukon sport utility vehicle were questioned after the vehicle struck an undercover police car on the China Basin Street side of the city’s Public Safety Building around 8:30 a.m., police said.

Two San Francisco police officers were taken to San Francisco General Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police said. Their identities were not immediately released.

Smith was detained for public intoxication and expected to be released when he is sober and no charges will be filed, police said. Police said Smith and another man were being driven by Smith's girlfriend, who was later tested for driving under the influence.

We caught up with Smith Thursday morning where he denied the allegations.

The SUV was driven by a 25-year-old woman, who was arrested on suspicion of DUI, police said. Her identity was pending. The third passenger in the vehicle was released at the scene, police said.

When approached by KTVU, Smith said he had done nothing wrong.

"I'm doing great," he said. When asked about the collision, Smith responded that "nothing happened."

Officers say Smith stumbled onto the sidewalk after exiting the SUV after the crash and was too intoxicated to stand on his own. Officers later found a rum bottle and other empty alcohol bottles inside the SUV, which was towed away.

When asked why he was at police heaquarters, Smith said: "I had to go handle something and talk to somebody. I was talking to her friend who's locked up in there and that's what I went to go do. Like, if I did something, I would be in jail right now."

Witnesses say Smith had been out drinking the night before.

At 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night, Smith entered the Skylark Bar on 16th Street in the Mission District and ordered a couple of vodka lemonades, according to bartender Michelle Byrnes. A short while later, his girlfriend came to the bar.

"They were just a fun, happy couple (and) she was really excited to be having some alone time without publicity, but here we are," Byrnes told a reporter. They "were just dancing, hanging out. They were taking pictures with people, they were just being really nice. I was really surprised because they were so nice and I commented to a friend, I think he was raised right, being polite to everyone," she said.

Smith, a linebacker who technically is still on the roster of the Raiders, has played less than 20 games in the last three seasons.

The NFL had been expected to review his status this month after he received a one-year suspension for violating the league’s rules on substance abuse.

The suspension was expected to end last November but the league deferred action on the reinstatement request until this year.

It was not immediately clear if Smith's latest brush with trouble would affect his chances at returning to active play.

KTVU reporter Tara Moriarty contributed to this report.