Redskins GM Scot McCloughan's job status remains unclear as free agency arrives

- As negotiations for free agency has arrived around the NFL, one of the Washington Redskins most important decision makers appears to be absent from Redskins Park during one of the most critical times of the NFL offseason.

Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan was not with the team during the NFL Combine held last week and has led to speculation about his future with the organization as the Redskins approach free agency with several decisions needed to be made about quarterback Kirk Cousins, who the team placed the exclusive franchise tag last week, and wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon, who are free agents this offseason.

The Redskins have been quiet on McCloughan’s status. FOX 5’s Jim Lokay asked the team for comment about McCloughan and Redskins senior vice president of communications Tony Wyllie would only say in a statement, “We are focusing on free agency.”

According to a report by ESPN, McCloughan is no longer involved in the team’s decision making and his agent will meet with the Redskins soon about his job status.

FOX 5 attempted to speak with McCloughan at his Virginia home on Tuesday night, but he closed the door on us and turned off the lights.

The Redskins hired McCloughan as the team’s general manager back in 2015. During his tenure, Washington won the NFC East division title in 2015 and had winning records in consecutive seasons for the first time since the 1996 and 1997 seasons.