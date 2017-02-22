Is there dysfunction within the Redskins organization as free agency approaches? Sports Is there dysfunction within the Redskins organization as free agency approaches? It may be the NFL offseason, but there is never a dull moment when it comes to the Washington Redskins. FOX 5’s Jim Lokay and Brody Logan sit down with Grant Paulsen to breakdown the team’s biggest questions as free agency approaches.

Why hasn't the team been in communication with pending free agents Kirk Cousins, DeSean Jackson or Pierre Garcon? Has Cousins performed well enough on the field to earn a long-term deal or is it Deja vu all over again this year with the Redskins slapping the franchise tag on him?

Is the Redskins front office on the same page or are there major issues between team president Bruce Allen and general manager Scot McCloughan?

Paulsen discusses what he thinks will be the end game with Cousins and the Redskins this season.