Harlem Globetrotters make incredible trick shot from roof of FOX 11

By: Michelle Pulfrey

Posted:Feb 15 2017 01:28PM EST

Updated:Feb 16 2017 12:57AM EST

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (FOX 11) - Three members of the Harlem Globetrotters performed an incredible trick shot from the roof of the FOX 11 studio. 

El Gato, Slick Willie, and Hoops each successfully made the shot from three stories high.

They have never before performed a stunt like this at a news station.

The Harlem Globetrotters are in town for shows at The Staples Center and Honda Center.

More information on tickets can be found at the Harlem Globetrotters' website.

