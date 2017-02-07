Girl takes hilarious notes on dad's reactions during Super Bowl

(WJBK) - One little girl spent her Super Bowl Sunday taking careful notes on her dad’s rollercoaster of emotions during the game.
Redditor under the username BraveReddit posted a picture of the notes to the website around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.
The post contained little information about the girl and her father, but the note reads:
“8:10 half-time Falcons 21, Patriots 3
8:15 Lady Gaga comes in
Football starts again at 8:40
Dad screams 8:49
Dad screams 8:51
Dad screams again 8:51
Dad screams 8:53
Dad laughs 8:52
Dad screams and startles me 8:54
Dad jumps 8:55
Weird commercial 8:56
Dad fights with dog 9:22
Dad does his evil laugh 9:23
Dad screams 9:29
Dad is the happiest person 9:49
Overtime 10:20
Dad cries 10:30”
Redditors commenting on the post speculate she’s referring to the Mr. Clean commercial.