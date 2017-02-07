Georgetown Hoyas basketball team involved in bus crash; players help passengers in other vehicle

Georgetown's men's basketball team was involved in a crash on Monday while traveling to Pennsylvania to play Villanova.

Team spokesman Mex Carey said in an email that the traffic accident occurred on I-95 North outside of Baltimore. He says there were no major injuries to any members of the team.

Carey says players got off the bus to assist people in the other car involved in the accident.

According to the school, the bus company provided another bus for the Hoyas to continue their trip.

Georgetown plays at No. 2 Villanova on Tuesday night.

