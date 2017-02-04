Former Atlanta Falcon Morten Andersen chosen for NFL Hall of Fame

- Former Atlanta Falcons kicker Morten Andersen was selected to become a member of the NFL Hall of Fame Saturday night. Andersen is one of seven new Hall of Fame members announced at the NFL Honors event in Houston, the night before Super Bowl LI.

Falcons fans remember Andersen for his role in a signature moment in the history of the franchise. Andersen kicked the overtime field goal that won the 1998 NFC Championship game for the Falcons against the Minnesota Vikings. That victory propelled the Falcons to their first Super Bowl appearance, their only appearance in the NFL title game before this season.

Morten Andersen is heading to the Hall of Fame!#NFLHonors pic.twitter.com/6q4TGSAjXA — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 5, 2017

Andersen's NFL career spanned 25 seasons. He spent eight of those years with the Falcons. He started his professional career with the New Orleans Saints, where he kicked for 13 years before joining the Falcons.

Andersen is the all-time leading scorer in NFL history, responsible for 2,544 points in all. In addition, he remains the all-time scoring leader for both the Saints and the Falcons. In 1995, his first season with Atlanta, he became the first player to kick three 50-yard field goals in the same game.

Also entering the Hall of Fame with Andersen is running back Terrell Davis, a University of Georgia standout whose seven-year career with the Denver Broncos included two Super Bowl titles. Davis suffered a major knee injury in 1999, and played in only 17 more games.

The other members of this year's Hall of Fame class include running back LaDainian Tomlinson, quarterback Kurt Warner, defensive standout Jason Taylor, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and safety Kenny Easley.

RELATED: Falcons QB Matt Ryan named NFL MVP

Super Bowl LI will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Full coverage can be found on FOX 5 Atlanta.

MORE: Falcons News on FOX5Atlanta.com