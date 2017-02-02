Deion Sanders: 'I consider myself a Falcon' Sports Deion Sanders: 'I consider myself a Falcon' There's a lot of excitement, emotion and pressure surrounding the Super Bowl and one guy who knows what that feels like is two-time Super Bowl winner Deion Sanders.

"Prime Time" never got the chance to go to the big game during his time in Atlanta with the Falcons. The NFL Network analyst usually likes to remain unbiased, but Thursday he just couldn’t. The NFL Hall-of-Famer gave a very thoughtful response as to what it would mean to the city of Atlanta and to him personal if the Falcons won Super Bowl LI.

“I consider myself a Falcon, man. I think everybody knows that, that knows me, I consider myself a Falcon. I'm happy for them. I love the ownership; love the coaching staff, the management. And the players are doing a phenomenal job. And the fan base, they are there. They are there to support Atlanta. The city wants and desires a winner. They want to leech on, and grab on to something,” said Sanders. “And I love this wonderful game, because regardless of ethnicity, social climate, social status, religion, sports bring them together. You just are thinking about the Falcons. You are not thinking about color, race or creed or anything whatsoever, so it would bring people together.”

That is of course what the Falcons’ promotion of Brotherhood is all about.

A lot of analyst and even football fans in Houston are leaning towards the Falcons. It’s unclear how many are actually fans or are just not wanting to see the Patriots win another Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LI will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Full coverage can be found on FOX, starting at 11 a.m.

