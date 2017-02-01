Jermaine Dupri talks about his show, Falcons on Good Day Sports Jermaine Dupri talks about his show, Falcons on Good Day Jermaine Dupri talks about his show, Falcons on Good Day

- Atlanta native and founder of "So So Def Records" Jermaine Dupri is credited with introducing a new flare of southern hip-hop and R&B artists to mainstream audiences in the 90's. Fast forward to 2017, and Dupri hasn't slowed down. He is making waves with his reality show on Lifetime "The Rap Game."

In season three,"The Rap Game," gives viewers a look at the development side of young rappers. The show follows the rappers in a 13 week rapper boot camp as they compete for a record contract with "So So Def."

Jermaine Dupri is not only excited about "The Rap Game," he is also excited about "the big game." His home team the Atlanta Falcons will compete in the Super Bowl for the second time in franchise history.

Dupri says that he feels that his "Welcome To Atlanta," song is the city's anthem and that he made it for moments like this. Dupri will be heading to the Super Bowl in Houston and hopes the Falcons win to keep the anthem going.

For more information on "The Rap Game," click here.

Super Bowl LI will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Full coverage can be found on FOX 5 Atlanta.

MORE: Falcons News on FOX5Atlanta.com