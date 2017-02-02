Emotions high for Friendship Collegiate Academy football players at Signing Day ceremony Sports Emotions high for Friendship Collegiate Academy football players at Signing Day ceremony It was a big day for future college football players as National Signing Day took place across the country. At Friendship Collegiate Academy in Washington D.C., 17 student-athletes announced their decision Wednesday on where they will further their education and continue their football career.

- It was a big day for future college football players as National Signing Day took place across the country.

At Friendship Collegiate Academy in Washington D.C., 17 student-athletes announced their decision Wednesday on where they will further their education and continue their football career.

For these players, this special moment was a way to thank their families, friends, teammates, coaches and others who helped get them to this point. And for some of them, it was hard to contain their emotions.

Former Washington Redskins cornerback Shawn Springs and former mayor and D.C. Councilmember Vincent Gray were in attendance and spoke at the signing day ceremony.