1991 Washington Redskins named top Super Bowl champions by FOX Sports

- FOX Sports has named the 1991 Washington Redskins the best Super Bowl winning team in history.

Today marks 25 years since that team beat the Buffalo Bills, 37 to 24, to win Super Bowl 26.

The 1991 team finished the season 17-2 and outscored their opponents in the playoffs by a score of 102 to 41.

The squad was led by quarterback Mark Rypien and coached by Joe Gibbs.

