- TMZ is reporting the death of WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Superfly Snuka. It says he lost his battle with stomach cancer.

Earlier this month, an Allentown judge dismissed the murder case against the former pro wrestler, saying he was not competent to stand trial in the 1983 death of his girlfriend.

In 2015, Snuka was charged with third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter in the death of Nancy Argentino, whose body was found more than three decades earlier in their Whitehall Township hotel room.

Prosecutors alleged she was beaten, while Snuka maintained she died from a fall. Authorities reopened the investigation after The Morning Call newspaper raised questions about the case in 2013.

Last month, Snuka's lawyer told the court his 73-year-old client had dementia, partly due to the head trauma sustained over a long career in the ring, and he was in hospice care in Florida and had six months to live.

Snuka, a native of Fiji who previously lived in Camden County, New Jersey, was known on the wrestling circuit for diving from the ropes.