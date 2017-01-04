UGA mourning loss of super fan Mike 'Big Dawg' Woods

- The Bulldog nation is mourning the passing of one of their biggest of super fans. Mike "Big Dawg" Woods has passed away. He was 65.

Woods stood out in a sea of red and black for the white bulldog painted on his head at every game.

He underwent surgery last January after suffering a massive heart attack, but was reportedly out in full support this season cheering on his Dawgs.

Grady Newsource, the University of Georgia’s student production of the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication, once quoted Woods as a saying “I was born a Bulldog...”

Woods died at his home on Wednesday, according to the Madison County Coroner's Office.

Fans came together on social media to express their loss:

Multiple reports out tonight that @MWoods_BigDawg has passed away. RIP to the Dawgs superfan! #UGA pic.twitter.com/X95yOI56R5 — Cody Chaffins (@Cody_Fox5) January 5, 2017

Mike "Big Dawg" Woods has passed away. He was a Damn Good Dawg and he will be missed! RIP Big Dawg! pic.twitter.com/FRDBCWepsi — Dawgs Football (@UGA365Gameday) January 5, 2017

We are saddened to hear of the passing of Mike " Big Dawg" Woods. He was and will always be a DGD. He will be sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/Q3ddOwFdlo — Bulldawg Illustrated (@BD_illustrated) January 5, 2017

#Dawgs Rest In Peace to UGA superfan Mike "Big Dawg" Woods! Talk about #CommittedToTheG!

Photo by Rob Saye

💯🐶🏈 #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/N8qZkPnRVw — GATA Dawgs (@BassinDawg) January 5, 2017

So sad😢

Mike #BigDawg Woods♥️

I took this pic at #Auburn game this yr.But was too intimidated to go &introduce myself.#Regrets #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/bMTFxzAN56 — Oh Shes So Georgia♥️ (@LoriCahillDyess) January 5, 2017

He was fascinated with my jays! I was so embarrassed! Lol! Job well done Big Dawg! A DGD! @UGAAthletics @FootballUGA @KirbySmartUGA pic.twitter.com/9tXVtY25pl — Robert Morris (@BashonrobMorris) January 5, 2017

The @FootballUGA lost it's number one fan today and I lost a friend who showed me why we loved the DAWGS every Saturday! RIP Big Dawg!#DGD pic.twitter.com/SXYXzpMIGB — Josh Smith ⚾ (@jcsmithSCC) January 5, 2017

Man RIP @MWoods_BigDawg I am glad I met you in my life time. #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/brLA3ALEoR — Brance Alan Young (@truckcompany32) January 5, 2017

You were the best fan out there Big Dawg. Rest In Peace you #DGD 💔 pic.twitter.com/cMcNRf0mUd — Jessica (@_msjessicaann_) January 5, 2017

Had the honor of meeting "Big Dawg" years ago. His enthusiasm and love for the Georgia Bulldogs will be missed. Prayers for a #DamnGoodDawg. pic.twitter.com/Sqckon5CaY — Joe Vitale (@Vitale_UGALive) January 5, 2017

NEXT ARTICLE: Former football star takes on new career