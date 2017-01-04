UGA mourning loss of super fan Mike 'Big Dawg' Woods

Posted:Jan 04 2017 11:46PM EST

Updated:Jan 05 2017 11:41AM EST

ATHENS, Ga. - The Bulldog nation is mourning the passing of one of their biggest of super fans. Mike "Big Dawg" Woods has passed away. He was 65.

Woods stood out in a sea of red and black for the white bulldog painted on his head at every game.

He underwent surgery last January after suffering a massive heart attack, but was reportedly out in full support this season cheering on his Dawgs.

Grady Newsource, the University of Georgia’s student production of the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication, once quoted Woods as a saying “I was born a Bulldog...”

Woods died at his home on Wednesday, according to the Madison County Coroner's Office.

Fans came together on social media to express their loss:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NEXT ARTICLE: Former football star takes on new career

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories