Virginia Lottery announces search for 'Super Teachers'

The Virginia Lottery, along with its partners at Virginia PTA and The Supply Room Companies, has announced the opening of the ninth annual Super Teacher Awards.

Between now and Feb. 15, 2016, Virginians can help honor outstanding public school teachers from across the Commonwealth by nominating them at www.vasuperteacher.com.

This Year, the Virginia Lottery commemorates the 10th Anniversary of the Super Teacher program, a celebration of K-12 public school teachers in Virginia who go above and beyond - inside and outside the classroom. The program searches out those who inspire students to learn, grow, and achieve!

The Virginia Lottery’s goal for this 10th anniversary is to receive more than a thousand nominations!

Anyone 18 or older can nominate a Virginia K-12 public school teacher. Nominations MUST be received by FEBRUARY 15, 2017.

So how do I nominate?? Share with the Virginia Lottery what makes your nominee a “Super” influence on the lives of his or her students. Go to www.vasuperteacher.com to nominate a deserving teacher!

Winners will be announced online in spring 2017 and through a surprise presentation in each winning teacher’s hometown. Each winner will receive $ 2,000 from the Virginia Lottery and $ 2,000 in classroom supplies from The Supply Room Companies, a program partner.