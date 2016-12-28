Loudoun County teacher receives Virginia Lottery's ‘Super Teacher' award

- There are some amazing teachers out there – Super Teachers, in fact, and many of them are right here in Virginia. Jennifer Warren is one of those teachers, and that’s why she was selected to receive the 2016 Virginia Lottery Super Teacher award.

Fifth grade teacher Mrs. Warren received the award in a surprise presentation at Sugarland Elementary School in front of students, faculty and special guests. The award, sponsored by the Virginia Lottery, the Virginia PTA and Virginia-based The Supply Room Companies, consists of a $2,000 cash prize and an additional $2,000 classroom credit from The Supply Room Companies.

This is the ninth year for the Virginia Lottery Super Teacher awards, which honor outstanding K-12 public school educators. Each year, the Lottery asks for nominations from all across the state and, this year, received nearly 800 total. From there, a panel of judges selects eight teachers – one from each geographic region across the state – to win.

MORE SUPER TEACHERS: Alexandria teacher receives 'Super Teacher' award

Principal and nominator, Dr. Gail Brady, says Ms. Warren lets her students know that there is no “box,” and their creativity can soar as high as they allow.

“From making math figures on the floor, to having students work out problems by writing on their desks with dry-erase markers to the high level of engagement with technology and hands-on small groups. These students receive authentic, culturally-relevant learning,” Brady said. “Students are keepers of their own data. The level of rigor of lessons and the alignment of the written, taught, and tested curriculum, provides students with a solid bell-to-bell day of quality teaching and learning!”

The 2016 Virginia Lottery Super Teachers were selected by a panel of distinguished educators and community leaders, including:

· Dr. Jo Lynne DeMary, former State Superintendent for Public Instruction

· Dr. Martha Ross, professor emerita, JMU

· The Honorable James W. Dyke, former Virginia Secretary of Education

· Jane Brooks, President of the Virginia PTA

· Michael Salvatierra, 2014 Super Teacher Award Recipient, Venable Elementary School in Charlottesville

The judges selected the eight winners based on the strength of the nominations and educators’ qualities as exemplified by the nominators. Each nomination includes answers to four questions addressing everything from the teacher’s passion for and commitment to the profession, to innovation and creativity in the classroom, to how the teacher involves the students’ parents.

“We’re game for education, and these awards are a great way for the Lottery to demonstrate that,” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Paula Otto. “We are committed to supporting Virginia’s public schools, and that includes recognizing outstanding Super Teachers who are making such a difference in the education of Virginia’s youth and, indeed, our future leaders.”

Loudon County Public Schools received more than $9.2 million in Lottery profits for K-12 education in Fiscal Year 2015. Lottery dollars are funding programs, such as Virginia Preschool Initiative, Early Reading Intervention, Mentor Teacher, K-3 Primary Class Size Reduction, School Breakfast, Algebra Readiness, Regional Alternative Education, and Career and Technical Education.

When it comes to education, the Virginia Lottery is game. In fact, it’s the reason we play. We generate more than $1.4 million per day for Virginia’s K-12 public schools. Operating entirely on revenue from the sale of Lottery products, the Virginia Lottery generated more than $534 million for Virginia’s public schools in Fiscal Year 2015. For more info, visit our website, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. Please play responsibly.

Full list of 2016 Super Teacher winners:

· Sybil Currie-Boyd, George Washington Middle School, Alexandria

· Jennifer Warren, Sugarland Elementary, Sterling

· Amy McClure, Governor’s School of Southside VA, Keysville

· Maurice Cullen, Virginia Beach Middle School, VA Beach

· Courtney Lewis, George Watkins Elementary, New Kent

· Jason Long, Lucy Addison Middle School, Roanoke

· Gary Skeen, Virginia High School, Bristol

· Juliane Codd, T.C. Boushall Middle School, Richmond

LINKS:

Super Teacher page: http://vasuperteacher.com/

Paula Otto: http://www.valottery.com/aboutus/leadership

Virginia PTA: http://www.vapta.org/

Supply Room Companies: http://www.thesupplyroom.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/valottery