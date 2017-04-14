Police: Man swinging large chain went on rampage in Fairfax County Virginia News Police: Man swinging large chain went on rampage in Fairfax County A man using a large chain as a weapon is accused of going on a rampage early Friday morning in the Herndon and Reston areas.

- A man using a large chain as a weapon is accused of going on a rampage early Friday morning in the Herndon and Reston areas.

Fairfax County Police say 33-year-old Quan Anh Ly of Herndon attacked employees at a Herndon restaurant then tried to get inside a nearby Reston home before hiding under a car.

John Kolego says he was woken up by the sound of banging and glass breaking.

"I hear this pounding, my dog goes crazy, I’m in shock I thought somebody's desperate to get in here because he's just basically beating on the door and then all of the sudden – crash, the right-hand pane shattered. Then the guy continues to beat on the left-hand pane. Sticks his hand in and opens the door. That’s about the time I was at the top of the stairs, screaming in my best military command voice – ‘what do you think you're doing?’ and he turned and he ran like blazes.

Kolego said the suspect ended up several houses down, hiding under a car. He was yelling as police dragged him out, according to another witness.

"I hear some racket from up the street like a fight I come out here. I look up and six police cars up there, the helicopters back. Turns out the guy went two, three houses up and hid under the back fender of a car. They apprehended him and I went up there with my dog and took full credit,” he joked.

Police say before that, at around 12:30 a.m., Ly showed up at nearby Glory Days Grille on John Milton Drive in Herndon. Investigators say he used his chain to threaten employees and patrons on the patio, prompting them to go inside and lock the door.

"The suspect broke the front doors to the business with his chain, entered, and continued to swing his chain at employees," said a press release from Fairfax County Police. "He confronted the bartender who was on the phone with police and grabbed the phone from him and then proceeded to break numerous glasses and bottles. The suspect walked to the rear of the restaurant encountering another employee. The suspect struck the 58-year-old man injuring his hand and exited out the back. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries."

An employee at the restaurant said he's heard from his co-workers that it seemed the suspect was having a psychotic episode.

Police say Ly is charged with malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding, burglary, and felony destruction of property. More charges may be forthcoming.