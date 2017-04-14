Suspect in custody in fatal hit-and-run on Route 50

- Hours after responding to a fatal hit-and-run on Route 50 Friday, Fairfax County police have a suspect in custody.

UPDATE: Suspect in custody for this morning's fatal hit & run. Stay tuned for complete info. Tks to all who called in with possible info! pic.twitter.com/lLjkRVIN7W — Fairfax Co. Police (@fairfaxpolice) April 14, 2017

Maria Ascencio, 75, of Fairfax, was allegedly hit twice by 31-year-old Kenan M. Ozcan, of Fairfax, who was driving a 2016 Dodge Dart at the time of the incident, according to Fairfax County Police.

Police are investigating whether Ozcan intentionally hit Ascencio twice with his vehicle. Officials say it does not appear that the two were known to each other.

Rt 50/Rt 286 - UPDATE: Preliminarily this appears to be an intentional act. Suspect struck woman twice with car and fled scene. pic.twitter.com/9KSwBRvaEO — Fairfax Co. Police (@fairfaxpolice) April 14, 2017

Route 50 was shut down in both directions as they investigated the accident.

Ascencio was crossing Rugby Road traveling eastbound when she was hit around 10:15 a.m. Friday morning, according to officials. They believe the car hit Ascencio, then turned around and hit her a second time before leaving the scene.

In a separate incident, officials received a call from a 43-year-old woman around 12:45 p.m. in a shopping center in the 3900 block of Fair Ridge Drive about a man who was "acting strangely."

Officials say the woman took a photo of the man, who was later identified as Ozcan. He became agitated, assaulted the woman and went into a nearby business.

During the assault investigation, officials noticed the man’s vehicle had front end damage and determined he was also involved in Friday morning's fatal hit-and-run.

Ozcan was taken to the Adult Detention Center and charged with felony hit and run and robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-691-2131 or Crimes Solvers electronically by visiting http://www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).